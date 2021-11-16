Man’s near fatal mistake with toy gun

A naive man almost landed in trouble with the law when he entered a matatu in Kinangop with a fake gun in his waistband.

He had bought the toy from a street vendor and was heading to his rural home on the outskirts of Naivasha.

Sticking out from his waistband, the toy drew the attention of touts at the bus stage, causing anxiety among those present, some of whom thought it was a lethal weapon.

“At first, we thought he was an undercover officer on a mission to arrest dangerous criminals on the loose,” said Susan Nyambura amid laughter.

“He kept adjusting the toy gun after realising that several people at the busy terminus had spotted it.”

With a crowd milling around the man dressed in religious attire, he quickly boarded a Flyover-bound vehicle, but Naivasha police had been alerted about the incident.

Hold back laughter

“We managed to catch up with the vehicle and arrested the (man) after receiving a report from members of the public,” said a senior police officer involved in the arrest.

The man was quickly whisked to the Naivasha Police Station, where the officer could not hold back laughter as he questioned the astonished traveller.

“He confessed he had purchased the toy gun for his siblings because they had been pestering him that they wanted a toy gun for their usual pastime games,” the officer said.

He told the police that he thought the safest way to carry the toy gun home was to put in his waistband.

“After several hours of interrogations we were able to establish that it was a moment of naivety,” he said.

The man spent the night at the Naivasha Police Station before he was set free the following morning, having learnt his lesson.

“We clearly informed him that he was courting danger by carrying a toy gun in his waistband, a dangerous undertaking that could have landed him in jail,” the officer said.