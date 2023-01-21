Man found dead in Menengai Crater

Police in Nakuru are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Menengai Crater.

Nakuru North sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer Wesley Langat said the area chief informed them that the body of a male had been spotted in a thicket on Thursday afternoon.

He said the body was stumbled upon by herders who were grazing their livestock in the area.

Mr Langat said upon their arrival with the help of members of the public they retrieved the body which was lying below the cliff.

According to Mr Langat, the body had injuries in the head with broken hands and legs.

“The body had injuries, we are yet to establish if he died by suicide or accident. At the moment, we are treating it as sudden death but we have launched investigations to establish what happened. We are also yet to establish his identity since we did not find any documents on him," he said.

According to Mr Langat, no report of a missing person has been filed in police stations within Nakuru North.

The body was moved to Nakuru city mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Mr Martin Kiraguri, a village elder regretted that many people who have perished in the crater are mostly visitors.

He called on the government to fence the crater to avert more deaths in the area.