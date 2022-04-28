Man charged with murder of RVIST lecturer has a case to answer

A man suspected of killing Nakuru lecturer Irene Jepchumba Boit has a case to answer.

Mr Godfrey Kipkemboi Kangogo will now have to defend himself against the charge of murder.

This is after the court found that the evidence produced by prosecutors was sufficient to place him in his defense.

Justice Joel Ngugi noted that the suspect will have to respond to some of the issues raised by prosecutors.

"The court finds that the prosecution has placed before court enough materials that will need a response from the accused person. He is therefore put to his defense," Justice Ngugi ruled.

Ms Boit, a former tutor at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, died on July 6, 2018 in circumstances that are the subject of the murder case.

Her body was retrieved from the Molo River in Rongai sub-county, several kilometres from the Chokaa falls.

The suspect, who was with Ms Boit the day she died, was arrested and charged with murder after a post-mortem report indicated that she had been murdered.

The report by government pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu said Ms Boit died of strangulation.

Another report from government analyst Dr Joel Waibe revealed that the tutor had injected poisonous substances.

Mr Kangogo, who reported the death, claimed that she had plunged to her death at the Chokaa falls.

He said he was in a romantic relationship with Ms Boit, a claim rejected by her family.

During the trial, prosecution witness Joseph Muriuki, one of the officers who investigated the death, said Mr Kangogo had sent threatening messages to Ms Boit a few days before her death.

He produced an extract of the alleged threatening messages sent to her on July 4, 2018.

Mr Muriuki also produced Ms Boit’s clothes, shoes, mobile phone as exhibits.

The trial, which has taken at least three years, was delayed by numerous requests from prosecutors and defence lawyers.

One such request came from the defense, seeking orders to exhume Ms Boit’s body for a second post-mortem examination. Mr Kangogo, who accused the first pathologist of bias, wanted a second doctor to offer an opinion on the cause of her death.

But the petition was dismissed.

Prosecutors also made several requests, including one for a DNA test to confirm suspicions of rape from Ms Boit’s family.