Man admits to killing Karatina University girlfriend found dead in his home

A security guard suspected of killing a Karatina University student he was dating has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Mr Ezra Kipkemei Kemboi, who appeared before Justice Theresia Matheka in Nakuru, pleaded guilty to killing Ms Phyllis Jepleting Jeruto on diverse dates between December 26 and December 31 at Naka area, Nakuru Town.

The suspect maintained his plea despite being informed by the court of the magnitude of punishment that a murder charge attracts.

The judge, however, noted that his psychiatric report indicated that Mr Kipkemei had experienced bouts of depression and thus ordered the officer in charge of Nakuru GK prison to ensure he gets counselling while behind bars.

The prosecution requested time to prepare the facts of the case before the court can deliver its judgement.

Ms Jepleting’s decomposing body was discovered lying on a mattress in his house a few weeks ago. She had blood oozing from her ears.

This was after neighbours broke into the house after detecting a foul smell. They then reported the matter to the police who launched an investigation.

Documents recovered from the suspect’s house indicated that Ms Kipkemei was a first year student at Karatina University pursuing a bachelor's degree in Education.

She was last seen by neighbours at his house on December 19.

A post-mortem revealed that she died from strangulation.

Mr Kipkemei was arrested on January 5 while seeking treatment at Kibwareng health centre in Kibochoi - Nandi south sub-county after attempting suicide.

He has since been in police custody in Nakuru after the court allowed the police 14 days to conclude their investigations.