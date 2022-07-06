Maai Mahiu EPZ to open doors to investors

Investors will soon be allowed to set up businesses in the Special Economic Zones in Maai Mahiu, Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Nakuru County Lands Chief Officer Judyleah Waihenya said an amended plan to allow investors to start work will be made public.

At least 80 investors had shown interest in investing in the 50-acre parcel of land owned by the devolved unit, she said.

“The county government is not overly concerned about the political talk that the Inland Container Depot will be moved from Naivasha,” Ms Waihenya said.

She affirmed that the county was committed to wooing investors to the area, describing Naivasha as the fastest-growing commercial hub in the region.

She assured investors that the amended plan was “permanent”, downplaying the politics surrounding the setting up of the dry port.

Interested investors had been vetted and given confirmation letters, she said, adding that after the plan is approved, they will be issued with sub-leases to start their work.

The railway infrastructure in the area will support the Special Economic Zones.

An interchange will be developed between the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the metre gauge track, as well as trans-shipment facilities around Maai Mahiu, with road and rail links to the Suswa-Longonot line.

Mobilise financial resources

The metre gauge line was revamped and linked to the SGR track, further boosting business opportunities in the area.

To shore up business around the depot, the government is expected to mobilise financial resources from its budget and involve the private sector to fast-track the development of industries within the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

With several major projects expected to come up, investors and land speculators have been eyeing parcels of land in the area, further pushing up prices in Maai Mahiu and Longonot.

Ms Waihenya, the Lands chief officer, said the setting up of the industrial park in Naivasha would boost the economy of Nakuru County.