Luxury cars damaged by storm at a Naivasha camp

At least five high-end vehicles were damaged after heavy winds uprooted trees at the Carnelleys Camp on the shores of Lake Naivasha.

The vehicles were hit by falling acacia trees in the secluded camp, with some of them extensively damaged.

A source at the hotel said a majority of the vehicle owners were in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

"Fortunately, a majority of the tourists were not near the parking yard when the incident occurred," said the source.

The facility is a favoured resting point for foreign tourists.

Under the canopy, the camp offers privacy and an ambience that are sought by sightseers.

Some of the vehicles damaged after strong winds uprooted trees at Carnelleys Camp in Naivasha Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Seasoned tourist boat operator David Kilo claimed that one person suffered injuries in the evening incident.

He said such incidents were bound to happen because most of the trees around the riparian land have withered.

"Most of the trees have dried up and heavy winds are likely to uproot them," said Mr Kilo

He attributed the drying up of trees to rising lake levels.