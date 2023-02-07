Local innovator's steam powered hatchery brings life to sleepy village in Gilgil

Sandwiched between two hilly places, Songoroi area at the heartland of Gilgil, Nakuru County, is a typical village with minimal adventure.

Situated beneath the steam rich Eburru hills, unconventional water harvesting methods from vents dot the sun baked area from afar.

Accustomed to a slow way of life, normal lull is stirred by high end vehicles whizzing by, leaving behind billowing dust, as locals keep an eye on unfamiliar faces.

It is here that a local villager Lucas Koroso has become a “technological guru” with innovations that have baffled the inhabitants of the little known sleepy village.

Mr Koroso cuts an image of a struggling farmer, eager to use his God given ability to eke a living. He goes about his work with minimal fuss.

His mud walled structure built on a 40 by 80 metres plot is a “mini innovative hub,” with locally assembled gadgets strung in the wall being conspicuous.

A man of modest education, the 38-year-old is perhaps rivaling the best in the industry and can aptly be described as a “budding village innovator.”

He has managed to set up a steam powered hatchery and is the most sought after innovator by villagers who are keen to start a poultry project.

Mr Koroso explains how a steam powered incubator works. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi I Nation Media Group

When the Nation caught up with him as his humble abode, the innovator was inside his hatchery house, keenly monitoring the temperature and humidity levels in the incubator.

“Within a range of 35 to 40.5°C there is the possibility of eggs hatching. The optimum (for hens) is 37.5 °C” which I was able to attain,” says the villager with a chuckle.

Intricate system

Having established the optimum temperature for hens, he built his hatchery with the right temperatures in mind.

Watching him go through the motions is encouraging and has everything at his finger tips and he is at ease explaining in detail how he was able to put the hatchery.

Part of the intricate system involved the purchase of “hospital drips” to get the correct humidity levels and temperatures; he also bought a monitoring device.

The incubator has the capacity to hold more than 450 eggs,” he explains.

Before he decided to innovate, Mr Koroso had incurred huge losses having lost 220 eggs.

"I was using an electricity powered incubator but power went off for a week, leaving me helpless,” he recalls the incident that literally left him with an egg in the face.

“I had collected eggs from the fellow villagers with a promise that they would hatch but with the electricity blip, i lost everything,” remembers Mr Koroso.

Necessity is the mother of invention; he remembered the old adage and decided to use the naturally available steam energy to power the incubator.

“I hired several locals with unconventional drilling methods but their effort paid off and I was able to get steam power within my small compound,” he says.

He did not only set up a hatchery, but was able to put a dryer that he uses to dry vegetables both for commercial and personal use.

Village innovator Lucas Koroso explains how a steam powered incubator works at his home located at Songoroi area, Gilgil. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi I Nation Media Group

He is using steam to dry the foodstuff and is over the moon explaining how he managed to sell dried kales to Canadian visitors who paid him homage recently.

“They were very excited by what they saw and decided to support my work,” says the farmer.

A selfless innovator, he has been assisting fellow villagers to preserve their vegetables for future use; in an area which experiences erratic rainfall.

“Like now it is extremely hard to get fresh vegetables due to the prolonged dry spell, but I have, for free, been preserving vegetables for fellow villagers,” he says.

The innovator believes he has what it takes to take innovation to the next level with the right support from the county government of Nakuru.

“I wish I can get the much needed support… I might not have the requisite academic papers but I have what it takes in the technological industry,” he asserts.

Through his technology, Mr Koroso says the numbers of chickens within the rural set up have increased, giving fellow villagers the much needed extra income.

“I am also willing to partner with anyone through this journey, open to new ideas and proposals. Personally I have a lot to offer,” he concludes.