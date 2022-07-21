Lobby group wants Nakuru police boss suspended over killings

A human rights group has called for the suspension and investigation of Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo over the killings of four youths in Nakuru.

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) said the executions last week had added to the number of people killed by police in jurisdictions where he was in command.

The killings of the four Nakuru youths came a few weeks after Mr Mwanzo became police boss, said IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama in a statement on Wednesday.

Collins Kibet, 16, was shot twice in the head, twice in the chest and once in the palm, while Collins Kipkorir, 21, Kevin Kipyegon, 20, and Dennis Kipchirchir, 23, succumbed to gunshots to the chests and heads.

Mr Kiama said that the four were executed in cold blood, with witness reports indicating there was no violent confrontation with the officers as earlier reported by the police boss.

IMLU findings show that after the killings, police officers from the Rhonda Police Station took the bodies to the Nakuru city mortuary.

An IMLU witness report showed that the officers who executed the four had picked up other suspects. After slapping and roughing them up, the officers released them, suggesting that the officers had marked the four.

The lobby noted that two of the victims were shot standing in an upright position and the others were on their knees.

An examination of the bodies showed that they were dragged on the ground, implying that the site where they were collected was a secondary crime scene. The lobby said there was no evidence of defensive wounds on the bodies.

Mr Kiama said the executions demonstrated that the government had no respect for the rule of law, describing them as a gross violation of human rights, including the right to life.

“The presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any criminal justice system,” the statement said.

“This right guarantees that everyone is considered innocent during the entire period of suspicion, investigation and arrest. This period lasts until the defendant is either convicted or acquitted.”

The IMLU documented 41 police killings in 2020 and 74 in 2021, an increase of 80 percent. The 2021 killings happened at 59 police stations in 25 counties, indicating that the practice is widespread.

The group called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service to thoroughly investigate the killings.

Mr Kiama said police officers suspected of committing the executions should be suspended, investigated, charged and prosecuted promptly, urging the public to share information regarding the matter to Ipoa and IAU.

Mr Kiama urged the government to reinforce the core duties of a police officer as stated in the 2011 National Police Service Act, which is to protect life and property and respect human rights.

The IMLU said all witnesses and other acquaintances of the executed youths who are willing to provide evidence should be placed in witness protection.