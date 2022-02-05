Lift ban on scrap metal trade, Nakuru dealers urge Uhuru

Scrap Metal Dealer

A scrap metal dealer. Dealers have laid off workers at scrap metal yards after the President banned scrap metal trade.

Photo credit: File

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Scrap metal dealers in Nakuru have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on scrap metal business.

