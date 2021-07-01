Leaders eulogise Mansukh Patel as great farmer, industrialist

Mansukh Patel

Pupils of Mansukh Primary School pay their last respects as a hearse carrying the body of Mansukh Patel passes through Nakuru-Solai road on July 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The body of industrialist cum farmer Mansukh Patel was on Thursday cremated, in an emotional send-off at his expansive farm in Solai, Nakuru County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.