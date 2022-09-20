Lawyer challenges mandatory adoption of digital number plates

A government directive for motorists to replace the number plates of their vehicles with digital ones is facing headwinds after a Nakuru-based lawyer moved to court to challenge it.

Peter Okiro, who calls the directive irrational and unconstitutional, says it lacks legal basis and is also ignorant of consumer rights.

On August 30, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia, announced that the government would implement the Traffic (Registration Plates) Rules 2016 and directed motor vehicle owners to apply for digital registration plates within the next 18 months.

Launching the number plates, Dr Machaira and Dr Matiang’i said the new-generation digital number plates with enhanced security features will ease the tracing of car ownership.

Dr Matiang’i said enhanced features will be fixed to imported vehicles at the point of entry and will be synchronised with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) systems to help eliminate cases of tax evasion in the car-selling business.

Motorists face a fine of up to Sh20,000 or a jail term of six months if they fail to apply for a new digital number plate in the next 18 months for Sh3,000, with the government set to collect over Sh12 billion.

The Sh3,000 will help facilitate the replacement of the current registration plates with the new ones.

But Mr Okiro claims the decision was made without proper public participation, noting that it amounts to a violation of the Constitution.

In his view, all vehicles driven on Kenyan roads are already registered and issued with registration plates by relevant government institutions.

“The directive requiring mandatory replacement of registration plates for the already registered motor vehicles at the expense of owners has no backing of the law, is arbitrary, irrational, unreasonable, unfair, punitive and ignorant of consumer rights as it was made without proper public participation,” he argues in his affidavit.

The lawyer sued the ministries of Interior and Transport, and the Attorney-General.