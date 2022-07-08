KU law student honoured with continental award

A Kenyan student has joined the ranks of heroes and heroines feted for exceptional leadership and patriotism.

Ms Amal Mohamed Abdikadir, 20, a second-year law student at Kenyatta University, was honoured in the coveted African Icon Awards (AIA).

Ms Mohamed was named the Youth Ambassador of the Year in Kenya.

Ms Mohamed was recognised for strong and exceptional leadership skills and patriotism, said a statement from the Governing Council of the African Icon Awards on Thursday.

Ms Mohamed will receive the award on July 30 at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana, where the seventh edition of the awards will be held.





Amal Mohamed Abdikadir, with renowned thespian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, during the launch of her book- 'Deception, at the Nakuru National Library, on August 26, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

"I feel so much honoured to receive the award under the 2022 African Icon Awards. I feel privileged and excited to be recognised for the award," Ms Mohamed told the Nation.

Ms Mohamed is an author and an environmentalist now serving as an ambassador to the HEY Campaign, a movement mainly concerned with the environment and climate change.

She is the founder of Nature Defence Organisation and the author of Deception, a novel that deals with teenage pregnancy, deceit and drug trafficking.

She was also an ambassador in the International Youth Conference.

She was born in Mandera County but was raised in Nakuru.

She attended Mama Ngina Primary School and Langalanga Secondary before joining Kenyatta University.

The African Icon Awards celebrate men and women from all over Africa who have demonstrated uncommon patriotism, and excellent, strong and exceptional leadership through good governance and responsibilities.

Amal Mohamed Abdikadir, with renowned writer Ng'ang'a Mbugua, during the launch of her book- 'Deception', at the Nakuru National Library, on August 26, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

Since its inception, the AIA has consistently honoured great African achievers, including leaders, captains of industry, young high-flyers and community builders from across the continent.

The event has become established as one of the largest gatherings of influential and global African leaders on the continent.

The award seeks to reward and celebrate personalities and icons who have contributed to the growth of human endeavours on which the continent thrives.

The award each year brings together Africans on a platform of unity and find ways of forging new frontiers of development, among other things.

The 2019 and 2021 African Icon Awards were both held in Accra.