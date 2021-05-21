Koigi Wa Wamwere lauds judges for declaring BBI illegal

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wa Wamwere has praised the Judiciary for making Kenya proud by declaring the Building Bridges Initiative illegal.

Mr Wamwere said the Judiciary still has a lot of work to do.

"The Judiciary has in the past let Kenyans down and this decision, there is still more work to be done in the corridors of justice," said Mr Wamwere in Nakuru on Wednesday.

He added: "When the President or anybody else clears violates the Constitution, where shall people hide when the devil chases after them?" posed Mr Wamwere.

He continued: "A Judiciary that has often let us down has now done us proud."

Mr Wamwere, a human rights activist, and a prominent critic of the government, has in the past criticised the Judiciary after spending more than 20 years in prison after he was charged with attempted robbery with violence following an alleged raid on Bahati Police Station on November 3, 1993.

Reacting to the High Court ruling, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said the courts should allow Kenyans to exercise their democratic right in the referendum.

"Kenya is a democratic State," said the Baringo senator.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, who voted Yes for the BBI Bill in Parliament said: "The joy of democracy is sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I played my part, the judges done their part."

"I will never be ashamed for pushing for more resources to the grassroots. I will continue to push through all available channels until we achieve the one man-one-shilling-one vote policy," posted Mr Ngunjiri on his Facebook page.

Proponents of the BBI led by Mr Junet Mohamed have vowed to head to the Court of Appeal with a 14-point application.