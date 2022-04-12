Kinyanjui banking on his work record to recapture Nakuru seat

As the battle for Nakuru County’s top seat intensifies, incumbent Governor Lee Kinyanjui is banking on his development record, including spearheading the elevation of Nakuru municipality to city status, to seek re-election.

Mr Kinyanjui is counting on key projects like the ongoing upgrade of the Lanet airstrip into an international airport, rural roads upgrade and successes in healthcare to convince the electorate to give him a second term.

Amid the onslaught by his fiercest challenger, Senator Susan Kihika, Mr Kinyanjui says he has an elaborate plan to make Nakuru even better.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, the governor revealed that in his second term he wants to make Nakuru a “world-class city”.

“As the governor who spearheaded the elevation of Nakuru to a city, l have a Marshall plan to make it a world-class city.

A man watches as a grader works on a road in Elburgon, Nakuru County. Governor Kinyanjui says he has an elaborate plan to make Nakuru even better. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Master plan

“My administration has already embarked on an ambitious bid to redesign the Rift Valley capital in a master plan that seeks to improve her face,” the governor said.

The county boss said the plan will see more street lights, CCTV cameras and pollution sensors installed, pedestrian walkways built and informal settlements upgraded.

“In my second term, my administration will also streamline garbage disposal, address the housing challenge, drainage systems, roads and infrastructure and traffic jams, among other things key to city status,” he said.

“My administration has already allocated Sh80.7 million for building pedestrian walkways within Nakuru’s central business district in its non-motorised transport programme,” said the governor.

“The project will also be extended to other parts of the city,” he added.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui speaks with a mother during the official opening of Sachangwan Health Centre Maternity Ward in Molo sub-county on July 30, 2021. The health sector also remains top on his agenda as he seeks re-election on August 9, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Health sector

The health sector also remains top on his agenda. Over the last four years, he said, the county has made a more than Sh26 billion investment in the sector.

“We are determined to revamp rural health facilities, including maternities, to drastically reduce maternal deaths in the region and also help boost universal healthcare,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

“In my second term, I want to establish more maternity hospitals in sub-counties to help decongest the 250-bed capacity Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby Wing at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui and other leaders inspecting the construction of the Outpatient Complex at the Nakuru County Level 5 Hospital on June 9, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Far-flung areas

“We want residents in sub-counties, especially in far-flung areas, to easily access maternity and all other health services in general,” he said.

The county boss added that having an oncology unit at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital has boosted early diagnosis and management of cancer.

Mr Kinyanjui said that in his second term, he would ensure Nakuru realises her dream of getting an international airport as well as an industrial back.

Other projects that he is banking on include the drilling of boreholes in various sub-counties, revamping of early childhood development education centres and employment of at least 600 teachers.

Last week, Mr Kinyanjui, who had earlier announced that he will defend his seat on an Ubuntu People’s Forum party ticket, made a surprise return to the Jubilee Party.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (centre) with Agriculture CS Peter Munya (right) receiving pyrethrum seedlings from farmers at Molo Stadium on July 30, 2021. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

‘Lead the campaign’

“My decision to defend my seat on the Jubilee Party ticket is aimed at consolidating the Azimio coalition’s support in Nakuru. I will also lead the campaign team in the region,” he said.

Political pundits say Mr Kinyanjui risks his political future by supporting Azimio’s Raila Odinga for presidency in a county seen as being behind Deputy President William Ruto’s bid.

Despite Nakuru being a cosmopolitan county, the populous Kipsigis and Kikuyu communities tend to hold sway on who becomes the governor and senator in the devolved unit.

In the contest for the coveted seat, Mr Kinyanjui will now mainly be facing off with his long term political arch-rival and his fiercest critic, Senator Susan Kihika.

Others who have declared interest in the seat include Mr Elijah Chege, former senator James Mungai and Dr Peter Koros of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), who came second in the 2017 poll.

Mr Kinyanjui has lately faced tough opposition from Senator Kihika, but he has worn a brave face and says he will clinch the seat in the August 9 polls.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui taking tea and chapati after a meet-the-people tour of Mashambani stage on January 22 ,2020. Mr Kinyanjui has left his comfort zone and embarked on meet the people tours in a bid to solidify his base ahead of the August 9 polls. Photo credit: File | Pool

Front runners

Mr Kinyanjui and Ms Kihika are seen as front runners in the race for the coveted seat.

Already, Governor Kinyanjui has left his comfort zone and embarked on meet the people tours in a bid to solidify his base ahead of the August 9 polls.

The county boss is now more present in events which he previously assigned his deputy, Dr Eric Korir.

Mr Kinyanjui has been launching projects, initiating new ones and promising voters that he will ensure that all projects are completed with his re-election.

Senator Kihika has promised to give Mr Kinyanjui a run for his money.

In Nakuru County, which is in the Rift Valley, DP Ruto has been enjoying support from almost all the MPs.

"Governor Lee Kinyanjui is making a huge political gamble by supporting the anti-Ruto team. Although Nakuru is a cosmopolitan county, its location in the Rift Valley makes it part of DP Ruto's political backyard," said Mr Jesse Karanja, a political analyst.

Nakuru, a cosmopolitan county which is considered as Kenya's political bedrock, has 11 elected MPs and most of them are allies of DP Ruto.