Kimani Ngunjiri hoping to get state job after losing MP seat

After losing the parliamentary election last week, outgoing Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri now says he will not challenge the outcome.

Instead, Mr Ngunjiri, who was one of Deputy President William Ruto’s point men in the Rift Valley, says he has put the loss behind him and will focus on national politics with hopes of getting a post in the government.

The outspoken politician said he had nothing against the winner of the election, Irene Njoki, adding that his eyes are fixed on moving to the next level of leadership.

Ms Njoki (Jubilee) garnered 34,308 against Mr Ngunjiri’s 26,809.

Though Mr Ngunjiri alleged mischief in voting, he said he will not dwell on the outcome.

He thanked Bahati residents for allowing him to represent them for two terms.

“I want to thank the people of Bahati for giving me 10 years to serve them, which I feel is enough for me,” Mr Ngunjiri said.

“It is obvious some mischief happened in the constituency elections, but I still appreciate it because I believe God has a reason as to why things happened the way they did.”

He highlighted some of his achievements and promised to support the area’s elected leaders and guide them on issues that are of interest to residents.

Mr Ngunjiri congratulated Dr Ruto for winning the presidential election, saying he deserved it.

He expressed confidence in Dr Ruto’s leadership and ability to transform the country.

Residents of Bahati also have confidence in Dr Ruto’s leadership, he said, adding that this is why they came out in large numbers to vote for him.

“Even though I lost my seat to the Azimio candidate, we had the people voting for the UDA presidential candidate, as well as the MCAs in Bahati,” he said.