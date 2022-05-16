Kihika names little-known former high school principal as running mate

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika on Monday named former high school principal David Kones as her running mate in the Nakuru governor’s race.

Mr Kones, 50, holds a degree in education from Egerton University.

He was previously principal at several secondary schools before he joined politics.

“I have settled on Mr David Kones after a rigorous vetting exercise. Elders forwarded to me 16 names and picking one has been an overwhelming task. However, after successive vetting, I have picked him as my running mate,” Ms Kihika told the press at Nakuru’s Alps Hotel.

David Kones (Centre) addresses the media in Nakuru on May, 16, 2022 after Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika (Right) named him as her running mate as she contests for the Nakuru Governor's seat

“I am very grateful to all the 16 candidates who came forward and were interviewed for the position. With the assistance of elders and opinion leaders, I interviewed them before settling on Mr David Kones. I am happy that all the other 15 candidates have agreed to work with us after the exercise.”

Senator Kihika revealed that she was looking for experience and competence and someone who would persuade voters from the region to vote for her and for Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kones hails from Kuresoi South constituency.

Ms Kihika said that apart from being a career teacher, Mr Kones has impeccable skills in leadership and administration.

Mr Kones is trained in conflict resolution and has peace management training.