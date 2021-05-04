Woman suspected of killing lover in Kiambu surrenders to police

Anne Waithera alias Dolly

Anne Waithera alias Dolly, who on May 4, 2021 turned herself in at the Central Police Station in Nakuru, a week after the murder of her boyfriend in Gitaru, Kiambu County.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Joseph Openda  &  Stella Cherono

A 23-year-old woman suspected to have killed her boyfriend in Gitaru, Kiambu County, has surrendered at the Central Police Station in Nakuru, a week after the killing.

