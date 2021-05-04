Woman suspected of killing lover in Kiambu surrenders to police

A 23-year-old woman suspected to have killed her boyfriend in Gitaru, Kiambu County, has surrendered at the Central Police Station in Nakuru, a week after the killing.

Anne Waithera alias Dolly was handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she turned herself in, in connection with the death of Kelvin Kamami.

Nakuru County DCI boss Anthony Sunguti said the woman, who presented herself Tuesday morning, was at the Nakuru Central Police Station awaiting transfer to Kiambu.

Stabbed four times

The victim’s relatives said the man, who operated an electronics repair shop, was stabbed four times on Wednesday last week in a house the two shared for almost a year.

“We really don’t know what happened, but Kelvin was slit on the throat and he died,” Mr Kamang’u Kimami, a relative, told Nation.Africa.

A neighbour who spoke to journalists in Gitaru said she had heard a commotion in the house and when she went to check what was happening, she met Anne leaving the house.