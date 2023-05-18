Kenha in court battle for regional headquarters land 

A bid by the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) to construct its regional headquarters in Nakuru was thwarted by a dispute over the ownership of a Sh100 million parcel of land, the anti-graft agency has claimed in court.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle with Mr Hillary Kipkorir over the ownership of the parcel of land located in the London area in Kiamunyi.

The commission, in a suit before the Nakuru Environment and Lands Court, has accused Mr Kipkorir, who is the brother to former Commissioner of Lands Sammy Mwaita, of illegally acquiring the title to the land.

The EACC moved to court in April 2015 seeking to recover the land on behalf of Kenha. In its petition, the agency claims Mr Mwaita used his powers as a commissioner to illegally and irregularly allocate the property to his Mr Kipkorir.

Kenha, in its application for enjoinment to the case, has claimed the land, which was previously under the Ministry of Works, had been set aside for the construction of its regional headquarters.

“KeNHA has an interest in the case because it was allocated the land by the government and it set it aside for the construction of offices,” said KeNHA’s Fredrick Onyango.

The court heard that the property was also supposed to host both permanent and semi-permanent buildings, adding that the Kenyan government had been in use and occupation of the partly developed land since the mid-1980s to date.

“KeNHA was in the process of erecting its regional headquarters but the bid was interrupted by Mr Kipkorir who claimed he was allocated the land,” said Mr Onyango.

Vested on land

Through an affidavit sworn by Mr Onyango, Kenhasaid that the government has vested on the land various assets and properties previously under the care, use and control of the Ministry of Public Works.

He argued that Kenha is in active possession of the suit property and is currently in the process of erecting its regional headquarters and that it is necessary to be part of the matter to assist the court determine the dispute.

Justice Mwangi Njoroge allowed Kenha to be enjoined in the case as an interested party.

Kenha and EACC have sued the Mwaita brothers and the Chief Land Registrar as defendants.

Mr Kipkorir has defended his claim on the land, arguing that he acquired it legally. He wants orders from the court declaring that his rights were violated by Kenha so that he can be awarded restitution and compensation.