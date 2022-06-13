Karagita, where domestic violence is the order of the day

Karagita- a colloquial term for tractor- located six kilometres from Naivasha town is synonymous with all manner of criminality.

Crime of passion has become rampant in recent days and security agents are playing catch up.

The cosmopolitan town, inhabited by low cadre flower farm workers, hoodlums and other social outlaws is one of the weirdest social dwellings within the lakeside town and criminal statistics are telling.

Flagged by the police, as a crime hotspot, stabbing incidents involving lovers have the authorities on the edge.

Mr Samuel Waweru, the Naivasha sub-county police commander promised stern action against the law breakers, adding that they were trailing the suspect of Saturday’s killing.

On Saturday, a man, aged 35 stabbed his ex-lover within Karagita and left her for dead. He left the victim writhing in pain by the roadside.

“She was rushed to the Naivasha sub-county hospital by a Good Samaritan but succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, hours after being rushed to the medical facility,” said a senior officer involved in the probe.

The two, according to those familiar with their marital upheavals, had been involved in incessant quarrels only to unite and continue with a troubled relationship.

The assailant has since gone into hiding, with police seeking his details as they try to locate his whereabouts.

“He was a fisherman and lived within the sprawling estate but no one knows his details,” added the officer.

The brutal murder marks part of a wider surge in homicide cases in the informal settlement with records showing similar cases over some time.

On December 8, 2020, a 23-year-old woman was killed by her lover.

She was slashed several times by the irate lover, dying on the spot. Her younger sister escaped with injuries but survived the harrowing ordeal. It was not immediately clear what prompted the grisly killing, with investigators saying it was a case of love gone sour.

Early in the year, a mother of three was stabbed to death by her lover after the two failed to reconcile. The two were living in the notorious Karagita area when the incident happened.

And last year, Violet Mukhwana was almost maimed by her enraged spouse, moments after returning to their matrimonial house in Naivasha.

She suffered deep panga cuts on both hands, legs, cheeks and the neck.

The extreme violence left her unconscious and hospitalised for more than two months, after undergoing numerous surgeries.

In the same year, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her jilted lover.

She was stabbed in the stomach and died while undergoing treatment at the Naivasha sub-county hospital.