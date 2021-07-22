Caroline Kangogo's father meets family of her alleged victim, John Ogweno

The father of Corporal Caroline Kangogo on Thursday met with the family of slain Police Constable John Ogweno to officially give his condolences.

Ms Kangogo is alleged to have killed Mr Ogweno on July 5 at Kasarani police line in Nakuru County.

The two families met at the police line, where the two late officers lived together, during the viewing of Mr Ongweno’s body after it was moved from the PNN Funeral Home.

Nation.Africa has established that Ms Kangogo’s father, Mr Barnabas Korir, arrived in the morning before Mr Ogweno’s body came from the mortuary.

Mr Ogweno’s uncle, Mr David Gombai, confirmed that the two families had a meeting, which he says was unplanned.

Relatives view the body of Constable John Ogweno

Mr Gombai said Ms Kangogo’s father had come to meet the parents of the man who is said to have been killed by his daughter and also give his condolences.

Apologised

“He came to see us and apologised on behalf of his family for his daughter’s alleged actions and for the loss of our son. It was just a brief meeting since we were in a hurry,” said Mr Gombai.

Mr Ogweno, 28, whose dead body was found in a car at the police line, was a police officer attached to Nakuru Central Police Station.

He left behind two widows, one in Kericho and another in Homa Bay County.

His body, which was moved from the mortuary today (Thursday), was transferred to Segre Village in Karachuony Sub-County where he will be buried on Friday.

The procession, however, made stops at Kasarani police line and Nyagoch village in Kericho town, where he worked, for public viewing.

Police said Ms Kangogo was one of two people suspected to have been present during his murder.

Ms Kangogo, who was on the run after the policeman’s murder, was reported to have killed a second man identified as Peter Ndwiga in Kiambu County.

She was later found dead on July 16 in a bathroom at her father’s home in Elgeyo Marakwet, in a case which police suspect to be suicide.

She will be buried on Friday.