Asals to benefit from new milk-producing cow breed

Kalro Director-General Eliud Kireger

Kalro Director-General Eliud Kireger speaks in Nakuru on January 24, 2022. He revealed that his organisation has introduced a superior breed of cows with the aim of boosting the production of milk in arid and semi-arid areas.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organisation (Kalro) has introduced a superior breed of cows with the aim of boosting the production of milk in arid and semi-arid lands (Asal) in Kenya.

