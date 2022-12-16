Kalonzo urges politicians to follow in Mzee Moi's footsteps in uniting the country

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans, especially politicians, to emulate the late President Daniel arap Moi leadership skills and seek to unite the country.

Mr Musyoka who spoke at Kabarak University in Nakuru County during the institution's 18th Graduation ceremony, called on politicians to follow Moi’s footsteps.

The Wiper leader who was the Guest of Honor at the graduation, praised the former president, for investing heavily in education, noting that his passion for quality education, service to the community and the christian ethos of love, integrity and charity are reflected at Kabarak University.

"Mzee Moi was God fearing, true patriot and educationist per excellence, passionate at every child going to school to get an education. I urge leaders to emulate Mzee Moi to keep this country intact and spur development," stated Mr Musyoka in his speech.

"Mzee Moi's love for education was unrivaled ,that is why today we have Kabarak University among other World class higher learning institutions .l pay tribute to him at this 18th graduation.He had committment to better education in this country and Kenya today prides itself of having the best workforce because Mzee Moi invested in education to give Kenya the most educated resource,"added the Wiper leader.

"Above all Mzee Moi made Kenya a holistic country, united all tribes. We need to emulate our former Head of State. In memory of the second President of the Republic, I urge all leaders of our country to unite and build Kenya by improving on the foundation," he added.

Mr Musyoka, urged the fresh graduates to invest their talent and energies in productive activities for national growth and personal development.

"l call upon those graduating today to desist from engaging in retrogressive practices. Use your time and energies in productive activities that will take Kenya forward to greater heights of prosperity as well as improve your personal progress," added Mr Musyoka.

The university chancellor who is also the Kanu chairman Gideon Moi told parents of the graduands that the men and women who received various degrees have been completely prepared emotionally, intellectually and spiritually.

“The students we are graduating today have drunk from the fountain of knowledge founded and made accessible by the second President of Kenya,Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi some 22 years ago. They have been equipped to make a difference in this generation and the generations to come and l say congratulations to them,” stated Mr Moi.

Moi said the institution was committed to offering top quality education.

"We provide state of the art facilities for academics, sports, catering and accommodation. We do so to make graduates more competitive and competent in their professions,”added Mr Moi urged graduands to embrace and uphold integrity and truth on their service to the country.

Having integrity

"If you embrace, internalise and live these values acquired in Kabarak, you will stand out above the rest in your generation, and you will be a jewel much sought after. Having integrity means you discharge your duties without looking over your shoulders," said Mr Moi.

"You have been taught in this University to view life from the biblical perspective. Truth and integrity are synonymous. With truth and integrity, you will have nothing to fear. With truth and integrity, you will go

very far. Integrity is simply choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast, or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them," explained Mr Moi.

The event saw 1,800 candidates conferred with diplomas, degrees, diplomas and certificates in various fields of specialisation.