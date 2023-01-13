Kabarak University student linked to murder of Mary Wangui detained for 14 days

A Molo Court has allowed the police to detain Micah Kiprotich, the prime suspect in the murder of a Nakuru woman Angeline Mary Wangui, for 14 days as they conclude investigations.

Chief Magistrate Elena Nderitu directed that the suspect be held at the Menengai Police Station for two weeks before he appears in court to take a plea.

During this period, detectives will extract data from the suspect’s phone. He will also be taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for a mental examination before he appears in court to answer to murder charges.

“The suspect will be detained at Menengai Police station until January 27 when the case will be mentioned to confirm if the officers have completed their investigations before he answers to murder charges," ruled the magistrate.

Also read: Family of man whose skeleton was found on maize farm seeks answers

Kiprotich, 26, has been linked to the brutal murder of the 21-year-old woman whose body was found last month, dumped near Ngata-Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The magistrate noted that due to the nature and the complexity of investigations as presented by the investigating officer Jared Omusungu, the matter necessitated her to grant the request by the police.

In his application before the court, Mr Omusungu, a detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said that the suspect disappeared after committing the offence until he was arrested on January 11 along Kitale-Eldoret road where he was hiding.

The police sought more time to have the suspect taken through a mental assessment to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

According to the investigating officer, police also wanted more time to extract some samples from the suspect which will be taken to the government chemist for analysis.

Mr Omusungu further told the court that the suspect's phone will be taken to the cybercrime unit for extraction of crucial data which will help in the investigations.

"We pray to the court to grant us more days to complete our investigations, we are yet to record statements from witnesses if the court gives us 14 days will be of help," pleaded the detective.