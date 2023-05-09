Kabarak University recovers hacked Facebook account

Kabarak University has finally recovered its official Facebook page that was hacked a week ago by cyber criminals.

Through a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday evening,the university revealed that it had retrieved the account with the help of Facebook parent company Meta.

"Today l am pleased to announce that the university's highly qualified cyber security team and experts from Meta Inc worked tirelessly to recover our Facebook account.The recovery process was a success and has restored the university's online presence,"read part of the statement signed by university Vice- Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplagat.

"Kabarak University is profoundly grateful to Meta Inc for the support and collaboration in recovering the account.The university looks forward to a more enhanced collaboration with Meta , especially in training to improve our cyber security measures and expand our ability to prevent and mitigate future attacks," further read the statement.

On Monday the university sought the help of the Carlifonia based company Facebook parent firm Meta, in attempts to recover the hacked account.

The university’s official page account was hacked a week ago by cybercriminals, who have been using it to spread malicious and misleading images and information that are contrary to the Biblical Christian values of the institution.

The giant firm Meta has business operations in Kenya, but it doesn’t have a physical office, as its local employees work remotely. The company owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.

Two days ago the hacker changed the profile photo and started posting unexplained words and photos.

On Saturday the hacker posted a cryptic message on the page which has 46,000 followers.

"Hello everyone here I just want to clarify about this account that was hacked, to be honest, I was just having fun so don't take the posts I publish seriously, once again I'm sorry," he said.

Hours later he warned that he would not return the Kabarak University's account.

"I will not return this account, but I challenge all of you to reclaim this account immediately. Regards a student from one of Jakarta's IT-based high schools," he added.

The has been calling for patience as it tries to reclaim the page.

In a statement, the Nakuru-based university has disowned the posts saying cybercriminals had invaded their Facebook page.

The varsity also disassociated themselves from the posts saying Kabarak remains a Christian university.

"We regret to inform the public that our official Facebook page has been compromised by a group of cybercriminals. As a result, the criminals are using it to spread malicious and misleading images and information contrary to the biblical Christian values of Kabarak University. We want to assure our stakeholders and the general public that we are taking all necessary measures to regain control of our page," read the statement.

The hacker, who on Sunday had demanded Sh68,250 ($500) for the University to regain its account, stated: "I will not return this account, but I challenge all of you to reclaim this account immediately-regards a student from one of Jakarta's IT-based high schools, (Indonesia)."