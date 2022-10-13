Judge’s promotion leaves college lecturer murder case in limbo

The appointment of Justice Joel Ngugi to the Court of Appeal has left in limbo the trial of a man charged with killing Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology lecturer Irene Jepchumba Boit.

Prof Ngugi, who was the trial judge in the case, left the station after President William Ruto appointed him last month.

Defense lawyer David Mongeri now wants the judge allowed to return to Nakuru to conclude the matter, which was in its final stages.

Mr Mongeri told Justice Hillary Chemitei that he had asked Chief Justice Martha Koome to allow Prof Ngugi to conclude the hearing of the case.

He argued that the trial was in its advanced stages and it would be proper for the original judge to conclude it.

“Having the matter heard by a different judge is likely to prolong the case, which will prejudice my client,” Mr Mongeri said.

In the case, Godfrey Kipkemoi Kangogo is charged with the murder of Ms Boit on July 6, 2018 at Chokaa Falls on the Molo river in Rongai sub-county, Nakuru County.

Witnesses

At least 26 prosecution witnesses had testified against him, including pathologists, family members, specialists from the Government Chemist and eyewitnesses.

Prosecutors argued that the suspect had pushed the woman down the falls. They also claimed Ms Boit had been poisoned before she was killed.

They based their arguments on reports from the government pathologist that indicated Ms Boit died from strangulation. Government lab reports also indicated that she had ingested poisonous substances.

On April 28, the court placed Mr Kangogo on his defense after it found that he had a case to answer.

Justice Ngugi said at the time that prosecutors had raised serious issues that the suspect needed to respond to.

Mr Kangogo maintained his innocence, arguing that Ms Boit’s death was an accident.

He denied killing her, stating that she slipped and plunged to her death as she tried to take a selfie.

The defense has only one witness who needs to conclude his testimony.