Jubilee's Samuel Arama leading in Nakuru Town West MP race

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is on his way to retaining his seat for a third term after taking an unassailable lead as vote tallying nears the end.

Of the 68,864 votes collated at the Moi Secondary constituency tallying centre, Mr Arama (Jubilee) was leading with 33,517, followed closely by Mr Daniel Kamau of the United Democratic Alliance with 27,977.

Orange Democratic Movement candidate Isoe Ochoki came a distant third with 3,894 votes.

The constituency has 112,000 registered voters, the third-highest number after Naivasha and Nakuru East.

It has 177 polling stations in the six wards of Barut, Kaptembwo, Rhonda, London, Kapkures and Shaabab. Of those, at least 175 have been collated.

Constituency Returning Officer Moses Ahete said official results would be announced shortly and winners issued their certificates.

"It has been a long and cumbersome process, but I am happy we are almost coming to an end. Once we are done with tallying, we shall announce the winners," said Mr Ahete.

He lauded political party agents and IEBC staff for their patience and for maintaining peace during the process.

Meanwhile, presidential results from the collated votes indicate that Azimio's Raila Odinga is leading with 35,897 votes, while UDA's Dr William Ruto is trailing with 32,695.