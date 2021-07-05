Joy as work on Sh600m Njoro-Molo road starts

A woman fixes potholes at Karunga area near Elburgon Town, Nakuru County along the Njoro-Molo Road on July 1, 2020.

Photo credit: FIle

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The much-awaited upgrading of the dilapidated Njoro-Molo road has finally begun after many years of lobbying by residents and local leaders.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. How Nyanza residents are dodging Covid-19 burial guidelines

  2. Kerio Valley attacks: Fear grows as bandits target peace ambassadors

  3. Main suspect in Quiver Lounge shooting surrenders

  4. PRIME Lake Victoria fishermen’s long wait for 470km Ring Road

  5. Joy as work on Sh600m Njoro-Molo road starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.