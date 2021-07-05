Joy as work on Sh600m Njoro-Molo road starts

The much-awaited upgrading of the dilapidated Njoro-Molo road has finally begun after many years of lobbying by residents and local leaders.

The road is the main artery between Nakuru town and the agriculturally rich areas of Molo, Kuresoi and Njoro.

The project was allocated Sh600 million by the national government and is expected to be complete in six months.

“Residents have for years complained about the poor state of the Njoro-Molo road. As leaders we have been pushing for the upgrading and the construction that had stalled has finally kicked off,” said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Monday.

The crucial road links farmers to various markets in Nakuru town from where produce is ferried to other parts of the country, including Nairobi and Mombasa.

The road also serves as the only alternative route for travellers using the Kisumu-Nakuru and Eldoret-Nakuru routes whenever the Nakuru-Eldoret main highway is impassable due to traffic or accidents.

For a long time, businesses on the route have also been hurt by the poor state of the road.

The road, dotted by potholes, has been in a deplorable state for decades, inconveniencing motorists.

The narrow road is prone to accidents.

Matatu and boda boda operators who use the route have expressed their delight at the latest development, saying the project is “a shot in the arm” in their business.

Massive growth

“For a long time we have always been in garages repairing our vehicles due to the poor state of the road and this has been depleting our earnings. but we are now upbeat that our business will boom,” said matatu driver John Ombati.

Elated residents have also lauded the government for addressing their plight, saying the upgrading will end the agony they have endured for years and turn around the region’s economy.

“We have suffered for a long time, because of dwindling businesses as a result of the poor roads. Once the road is upgraded, we can now easily ferry our farm produce to the market in Nakuru town and other areas,” said Philip Rotich, a resident of Muchorwe, Molo.

Mr Rotich noted that the road will open up the vast remote areas of Molo, Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South and Njoro.

“Most investors who had purchased land in the region will now develop their parcels, leading to massive growth of the region’s economy,” he said.

“Many land buyers have been waiting for the road to be rebuilt and with this new development, we expect them to move in and develop their land.”

Molo MP Kuria Kimani also lauded the move, saying construction of the road will end the woes of farmers who have had difficulties ferrying their produce to the market.

“Our farmers, especially in the agriculturally rich areas who usually sustain the Nakuru markets, will easily transport their farm produce to the markets. We are grateful for this development,” he said.

Nakuru is a leading producer of potatoes, carrots, vegetables, pyrethrum, maize and wheat, among others.