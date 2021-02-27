Joseph Boro who donated St Mary’s Hospital land dies

The man who donated the land on which St Mary's Hospital in Gilgil stands has died. Mr Joseph Boro Ng’era, 78, passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on February 23.

He had witnessed the transition of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru leadership and development for more than five decades.

He donated more than 200 acres of land in Gilgil sub-county where St Mary's Mission Hospital, St Joseph Mission Hospital, a children's home run by Sisters of Theresas, a chapel, a nuns' convent among other facilities stand.

The businessman and dairy farmer who owned Supa Duka in Nakuru Town added another three acres of land next to the chapel where a Sh170 million retirement home for the clergy and a prayer centre are being built.

"There is more joy in giving than receiving and what I have acquired belongs to God," he said during a past interview with Sunday Nation.

Humility

"There are two greatest and most important commands which keep me going. -Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind' and love your neighbour. Without a right relationship with God, our relationship with others will not be right, either,” he once said.

His wife, Esther Gathoni Ng'era described her husband as "a loving, generous, and caring father who believed that nothing is impossible with God."

She said some of the lessons she and her family picked from her husband include humility, constant prayer and generosity.

"I remember vividly his last words before he joined his maker: 'Pray always whether you are on the road or at home and trust in God,” she said.

The National Chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders Samuel Kimani Maigua described Mr Ng'era as a resourceful, honest and hardworking businessman."

Father Lawrence Mbogo, the Administrator of Cathedral Christ The King Church in Nakuru Town eulogised him as a selfless faithful who shared his wealth with the church.

Mr Ng'era, who was baptized at the age of eight at Kamirithu village in Limuru was fond of the Bible scripture that says: "Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will reap generously (II Corinthians 9:6).

50 parishes

The father of 12 (six boys and six girls) saw the church grow in Nakuru over the years.

The former catechist was a key figure in the formation of some of the more than 50 parishes and missions in the Nakuru Diocese that have been steered by the late Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana 'a Nzeki, retired Archbishop Peter Kairu and the current bishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba.

Some of the parishes which he had seen start from scratch include St Joseph the Workers, St Monica, St Peter's Lanet and Holy Cross.

However, his donation of land to Dr William Charles Fryda, an American missionary who co-founded St Mary's Mission Hospital, left him disturbed after a court battle between Dr Fryda and the catholic order of nuns Assumption Sisters of Nairobi over the ownership of the hospital erupted.

The Sh365 million hospital along Nakuru – Naivasha highway, which opened its doors in 2007, was once one of the most affordable health facilities in the country.

The property row shocked Land and Environment Judge Justice Munyao Sila who presided over the case.

"I must say that I was rather taken aback that the parties herein could not agree, even to an attempt to resolve their dispute out of court, despite my continued encouragement and cajoling that they pursue this path," noted Judge Munyao Sila in his 121 paged judgment.

In his testimony, Mr Ng'era confirmed that he donated the land where the hospital in Elementaita sits.

He said he had approached Bishop Ndingi, then of Nakuru Diocese with a need to give back to the community.

The man who owns 900 acres of land in Elementaita said he donated 58 acres to Dr Fryda to construct the hospital.

Court records indicate that Mr Ng'era said the nuns were never involved in the land deal.

His efforts to reconcile the priest and the nuns with the assistance of the retired Cardinal John Njue and Nuncio were futile.

Pope Francis received revealing letters from destitute children, donors and beneficiaries from Nairobi as the property battle raged on in court.

The letters sent through the Pope's secretary were last minute efforts from well-wishers who wanted the Vatican to intervene.

Mr Ng'era will be laid to rest at his Elementaita farm on Monday.