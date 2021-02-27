Joseph Boro who donated St Mary’s Hospital land dies

Joseph Boro Ng’era

Joseph Boro Ng’era, who donated land where St Mary’s Hospital in Gilgil sub-county was built. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi| Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

 The man who donated the land on which St Mary's Hospital in Gilgil stands has died. Mr Joseph Boro Ng’era, 78, passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on February 23.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.