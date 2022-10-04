Israel partners with Nakuru in scheme to empower women

The Israeli Embassy wants to partner with the Nakuru County government to support women’s education and empowerment.

Deputy Ambassador Dvora Dorsman Yarkon said Nakuru is one of its priority counties in educational and development programmes.

The embassy wants to support projects on equal opportunities, particularly empowering women and girls, Ms Yarkon said.

Israel’s foreign mission will work with the county government to identify projects and programmes.

“I hope we will be able to meet and discuss [the programmes] in the near future and implement more projects together,” Ms Yarkon said.

She spoke at Nakuru School in Lanet, Bahati sub-county, during the opening of three projects funded by the embassy, including a fully equipped computer lab and a home science classroom.

Ms Yarkon noted that the initiative was a product of collaboration between the embassy and the school aimed at supporting education and improving the lives of students.

She explained that the support to the school will allow girls from different backgrounds to compete on a level ground with their male counterparts.

She challenged female students to work hard and pursue their dreams, assuring the school of continuing support from the embassy.

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, who attended the function, lauded the initiative, noting that Nakuru County was in the frontline supporting projects to empower girls.

Deputy governor David Kones speaking during the launch of the computer classroom at the Nakuru School on October 3, 2022 Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Mr Kones welcomed the partnership, saying the county was ready to support programmes that empower women.

“We are ready to welcome and work with schools and other stakeholders who want to support such programmes,” Mr Kones said.

School director Henry Waitindi said many of its students were denied an opportunity to get an education because of early marriage.

The school began a programme to rescue young girls and mothers from forced marriages and help them resume their education.

At least 120 of the students have such a background.

“We speak to the girls and offer them an opportunity for education before enrolling them in school,” Mr Waitindi.