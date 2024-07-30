Ipoa advances probe into shooting of Nakuru journalist Catherine Wanjeri

At least six witnesses have recorded statements with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) over the shooting of Nakuru-based MediaMax reporter Catherine Wanjeri.

Ms Wanjeri was shot four times by police officers on July 16 while covering anti-government protests along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City.

According to Rift Valley Ipoa coordinator Josephat Kaimenyi, the authority has received 80 percent of the evidence to build a case against the officer who allegedly shot Ms Wanjeri.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday after receiving a P3 form from the victim, Mr Kaimenyi said they are still recording statements from other witnesses.

The official urged members of the public who witnessed the shooting to come forward and give their evidence.

Crucial documents

"I want to assure the media and Kenyans that we are on top of our investigation into the harm Ms Wanjeri suffered. One of the crucial documents we were waiting for has been received today. We promise to do our best," said Mr Kaimenyi.

Ipoa is also following up with other government institutions, especially the police, to expedite the investigation by obtaining the necessary documents.

He revealed that the County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi had assured the authority of their cooperation in providing the required documents from the National Police Service (NPS) to conclude the investigation.

The authority has since obtained CCTV footage from buildings near the crime scene and will follow the necessary procedures to review it.

Justice for Wanjeri

Once the investigation is complete, the authority will forward the file to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for further action.

"We spoke with the county commander last week, and he is ready to assist us. Today, we are also expecting to record statements from two more witnesses. Only 20 percent of the investigation remains.

Investigations without witnesses will be incomplete, so I urge everyone to come forward," he said.

Nakuru Journalist Association chairperson Joseph Openda urged Ipoa to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice for Ms Wanjeri.