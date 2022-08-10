IEBC workers in Rongai brave biting cold to deliver ballot boxes

After rigorous vote counting, election officials in Rongai constituency started delivering materials for verification at Kirobon Boys High School.

But parliamentary boxes were missing as MP elections were suspended by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) due to a mix-up of candidates’ names.

Long queues of election officials with ballot boxes formed a plastic ring around the tallying centre as they delivered the materials one ballot box at a time.

"With this snail speed, it means the entire process is likely to be concluded at 4pm or 5pm," said a polling clerk from Solai ward.

The visibly tired officials wrapped themselves up in lessos, while others rested their heads on the cold ballot boxes as they waited their turn to deliver the materials.

Some dozed off after an overnight vigil and slept on the cold grass wrapped up in heavy Maasai lessos.

"This is the pain of democracy. I have not slept. I arrived at Kirobon at 10pm last night and I'm still in the queue," said a polling assistant who worked at the Roret Primary School station in Visoi ward.

An IEBC election official from Rongai Constituency, Ms Esther Munyiri beats the biting cold with a mug of Uji while waiting to deliver ballot boxes at Kirobon Boys Secondary school tallying centre on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

There was tight security starting from the main entrance of the school that overlooks the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Only election officials and accredited observers were allowed inside the vast compound.

Security was equally tight outside the tallying centre, with heavily armed Kenya Police officers taking vantage positions.

Security was augmented by National Youth Service (NYS) personnel, who assisted the tired election officials to carry ballot boxes and election materials.

"I love the way this year's election has been conducted. The polls were very peaceful, save for the biting cold, which I'm used to, as my training was not a walk in the park," said an NYS officer who identified herself as Emily.

A tea hawker outside the tallying centre made a killing selling hot porridge and tea to election officials and security personnel.