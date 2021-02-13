Gilgil road accident
Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Nakuru

Prime

I thank God I’m alive, says survivor of Gilgil crash that claimed 9 lives

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Ms Mercy Wacuka, 27, who was among four survivors of a tragic dawn accident that killed eight people on the Nairobi-Nakuru road on Friday, counts herself lucky to be alive.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME I thank God I’m alive, says survivor of Gilgil crash

  2. PRIME Why NCIC-led peace effort in Marsabit collapsed

  3. 4 arrested over theft of Sh50m from Chinese national's house

  4. Two killed as KWS aircraft crashes in Nanyuki

  5. Four Kitui landlords arrested over water theft

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.