I’m not part of your manifesto, Governor Kinyanjui tells UDA brigade

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has warned the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) against using his name in their campaigns in the region.

"In your entire tour on Saturday, you have mentioned my name 28 times against your flagbearer’s Deputy President William Ruto] 22. Am I part of your manifesto?" posed Governor Kinyanjui.

"The yellow team [UDA] was in Nakuru ostensibly to sell their manifesto, but along the way, forgot and focused on me."

Mr Kinyanjui accused the UDA team that was led by DP Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika of lacking focus in their campaign agenda in the region.

Touring the region last week, Mr Gachagua and Ms Kihika criticised Mr Kinyanjui's leadership and urged residents of Molo to vote for UDA

"We were keenly waiting to hear how you plan to tackle corruption, maybe you conveniently forgot," Mr Kinyanjui said.

"Fighting corruption would help our youth secure a decent livelihood and escape the hopelessness you are exploiting for cheap politics."

He continued: "While we expected a sober, issue-based campaign devoid of insults and name-calling, we got a full dose of it. Even those who have given you the benefit of the doubt now know where you belong. Watu wa matusi (people of insults).

Mr Kinyanjui likened the UDA brigade to a panicking underdog team facing a formidable side ahead of an epic football match final.

"We also note with great appreciation the frequency of visits to our great county. Five times in one week is a record, perhaps indicative of the changing tide," he said.

The county boss said the art of lies, emotionalism and fear-mongering to dupe residents of Nakuru into supporting the yellow team will come a cropper at the ballot box on August 9.

"In the fullness of time, you shall realise that our voting will be guided by our interests and track record, and not the number of visitations, level of insults, size of paid crowds, length of convoy or number of billboards," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Quoting from Things Fall Apart, a novel by Chinua Achebe, Mr Kinyanjui reminded the UDA brigade of an Igbo saying: "Always remember, a man cannot rise beyond his chi."

Chi is an individual's personal god, whose merit is determined by the individual's good fortune or lack thereof.

Is the UDA brigade in Nakuru facing a problematic chi? Well, the answer will be determined on August 9.