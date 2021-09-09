I can only cater for my children’s NHIF fees, Moi grandson tells court

Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson has said he has no source of income and can only cater for his two children’s health insurance.

Mr Collins Kibet told a Nakuru court that he is jobless and therefore unable to meet the Sh1 million monthly upkeep demanded by Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, who claims to be his estranged wife.

In a replying affidavit filed before Nakuru Principal magistrate Benjamin Limo, Mr Kibet said he could only afford to cater for the children’s yearly National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) fees.

He also suggested that the two children be transferred to JK Primary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, which is a public institution and therefore eligible for government funding.

“I am financially strained at the moment and [unable] to offer more than what I am offering here and the applicant, who is my immediate neighbour at home ,knows this fact very well,” stated Mr Kibet. He further explained that he depends on friends and relatives for survival.

He told court that he has been suffering from depression and was recently discharged from a rehabilitation centre, where he was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction.

He denied having ever married Jeruto, arguing that he was not in the right frame of mind at the time they were in a relationship that led to the birth of the minors.

He told court that he is a divorcee with two other children in the United States of America and denied living with Ms Jeruto in Kenya and in Switzerland.

“As a result of my depression diagnosis and the resultant loss of business, my personal finances have been greatly affected to the point where I depend on the goodwill of my friends and relatives to meet my immediate needs,” said Mr Kibet.

Ms Jeruto went to court in March, accusing the former President’s grandson of neglecting his parental responsibility.