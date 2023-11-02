How Nakuru's old school photographers are defying digital trends

Every morning for nearly three decades, Simon Hinga has slung his Kodak film camera over his shoulder and headed to work in Nakuru's Central Business District.

At Nyayo Gardens Park, where he is stationed, it is customary for him to count "one, two and three" as he prepares to shoot, and with the click of a button, he captures sharp and tasteful images of his clients.

There's no room for mistakes or second takes in this business. This is because his camera's magazine chamber only allows one shot, unlike modern cameras or smartphones that can take and process hundreds of photos in a minute.

Hinga's work is about immortalising memories using the old form of photography. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“When I stepped foot here 15 years ago, we were few. But with time, the number increased. However, when smartphones were introduced, many left due to the competition. I had to carry on because photography is my passion and also my source of livelihood," Hinga says.

"There is stiff competition but we work in order. Here we are five of us, while the rest are distributed in other gates of the park,” he adds.

Hinga's work is about immortalising memories using the old form of photography.

Most of our childhood and family memories are stored in hard copy images taken by cameramen using analogue cameras.

If you went to the studio, you had to wait at least a week or two for the film to be developed into negatives and then printed into photographs.

Years later, with the advent of smartphones, the era of visiting studios or even owning a photo album is slowly dying as many prefer to store their memories on their phones. The era of cumbersome film rolls has been replaced by a tiny memory card.

Kodak, once the technological giant of photography, failed to keep up with the transition and evolution of digital media and fell behind rivals.

Now, the thrill of swiping one photo after another on a mobile phone is giving traditional photographers a headache.

But despite the advances in technology, photographers can still be seen in Nakuru County trying their luck at attracting clients in various places, the most notable being outside Nyayo Gardens.

Here, more than 10 photographers gather daily to offer their services to earn a living and provide for their families in what is considered an analogue field, especially by Gen Zs.

According to the photographers, they only have to pay a monthly licence fee of Sh360 to the county government to ply their trade.

Hinga decided to remain an analogue photographer after the company he was working with closed down.

Armed with skills he had learnt from a friend and a small camera he had bought with his savings, he approached other photographers working in the Nyayo gardens at the time.

Luckily, Hinga says, he was accepted and given a spot at the main entrance, where he has been working ever since.

Despite the competition from smartphones, he reveals that some still prefer their services, especially when you need a passport photo, because of the clarity and components.

For him, their services are a lifesaver for people, especially those who do not have smartphones or those who want to document their memories in hard copy photos.

He earns around Sh600 on a good day and up to Sh1,000 on weekends and holidays, with the amount doubling if he is hired to take pictures at an event.

Apart from waiting for people at the gates of Nyayo Garden to be photographed, Hinga is sometimes hired by clients to take pictures of people at graduations, funerals and weddings.

However, he regrets that during school trips, teachers opt to use their mobile phones to take pictures, unlike in the past when they would hire a photographer to capture memories for them.

“You cannot just turn up at someone’s event without being contracted to take pictures unlike in the past when we could crash people’s events. Nowadays, people use their phones to take photos. No one is willing to buy the ones we have printed since most of them already have them in their mobile phones,” he says.

Another photographer, Michael Kiarie, took up photography while living in Kericho in the 1990s. And after working for more than 10 years, his studio was destroyed during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

He moved to Nakuru and started working as a casual labourer before returning to photography.

In 2010, while out for a walk in town, he came across photographers in Nyayo Gardens. He approached them and after explaining his plight, they asked him to join them.

However, he says things took a turn after the introduction of smartphones and the closure of many photography businesses.

He reveals that he used to earn Sh2,000 in a day. Today, however, it is a daunting task to earn even Sh800.

“I have worked here for thirteen years; we must admit that there is competition. Just look around, teens are taking photos with their phones and sharing them [with each other],” he adds.