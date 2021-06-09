How Naivasha detectives rescued baby Liam from kidnapper

At 2:45pm on Monday, Ms Zipporah Wangui walked into the Site Police Patrol base, Naivasha, within Site Estate, with a four-year-old boy.

She narrated how her husband’s cousin, Mr Delvin Maina, had paid them a visit on Thursday night with by the child, claiming he was his son.

In an emotional narrative, the relative agonised about a failed relationship that led to a separation.

The cousin, who turned out to be a kidnapper, alleged that his “wife” had abandoned the child and left with household items.

“Father” and “son” enjoyed a strong bond, with nothing untoward.

“We believed his story and offered to stay with the baby as he got his act together,’ said Ms Wangui in an interview with the Nation.

On Saturday, the cousin failed to turn up and Ms Wangui felt something was not right.

Ransom demand

“On Sunday, my cousin, who I was meeting for the second time, failed to come back to the house and the boy kept asking where he was,” she said.

On Monday, while running errands, Ms Wangui heard an announcement on a local radio station about a missing boy named Liam.

“The description fitted the boy in my house and I immediately reported the matter to the nearby police post... it was a very tense moment for me,” she said.

She gave an account of what had transpired.

After the report was made, it was a whirlwind of events as detectives from Nairobi and their Naivasha counterparts planned an ambush.

Meanwhile, the suspect was demanding a ransom from Liam’s parents and had received Sh40,000 by the time police cornered him.

“He was demanding Sh200,000 from the boy’s parents, but had only received the initial payment, which he used to plait his hair for camouflage.

Arrested the suspect

A detective involved in the operation said the kidnapper had threatened to kill the child after being exposed on social media.

“Even before Ms Wangui surrendered the baby, investigators were zeroing in on the suspect after his threatening call,” said an officer close to the investigation.

The kidnapper was lured into the police trap after he was told the baby had fallen ill and he was asked to return to his cousin’s place to take him to the hospital.

“Police pounced on him, and the cat and mouse game was brought to a screeching halt,” said the investigator.

Naivasha Sub County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the suspect worked as a gardener at a home in Thika, creating a bond with his victim.

Ms Wangui’s neighbours at Site were not aware of the goings-on in their back yard, until police raided the home as they arrested the suspect.

The suspect was first held at the Naivasha police station before being taken to Nairobi for further questioning.