Domestic worker dies in house fire in Nakuru

A female domestic worker was burnt to death after a fire gutted her employer's residential house in Nakuru's White House area on Thursday afternoon.

Property estimated at millions of shillings was also destroyed by the inferno.

Ms Aisha Violet, 23, was burnt beyond recognition. The incident happened as her boss, Adow Mahamoud Sheikh, was away at her work place.

"I was at my work place when a neighbour informed me that my house was on fire. I immediately abandoned my duties and rushed home. What I have found is devastating and heart-breaking. It is so unfortunate that she died in the fire," said Ms Adow.

Ms Adow said the house-help was alone in the house as her children were in school.

Cause not known

The cause of the fire was not immediately established but a neighbour, Mary Wangari, told the Nation the fire might have been caused by an electric fault.

Nakuru East Sub-County Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru, who confirmed the incident, said the body had been taken to the Nakuru County mortuary.

"The body has been taken to the Nakuru County mortuary and investigations have begun to establish the cause of the fire," said the police boss.



