Health gets lion's share of Nakuru budget

Nakuru County will use nearly half of its budget on health after the assembly approved the delayed budget for the 2021/2022 financial year on Tuesday.

The county government's health department has been allocated Sh7.5 billion, which is the lion's share of the Sh23.2billion budget, an equivalent of 32.6 per cent, out of which Sh1.5billion will go towards development projects

In the 2020/2021 financial year the county total budget was Sh14billion and the health department was allocated Sh6billion.

At least Sh1.6billion, an equivalent of 45.5 per cent has been allocated for various development projects across the 55 wards in the current financial year.

The county has allocated Sh7.5 billion, an equivalent of 32.4 per cent that will be used to pay salaries and other compensation for more than 4,000 employees while nearly a quarter of the total budget, which translates to Sh5.1billion, an equivalent of 22.1 per cent will be used in operations and maintenance bringing the total recurrent expenditure to a whooping Sh12.6billion, an equivalent of 54.5 per cent of the total budget.

"The wage bill continues to be a major challenge but we're working round the clock to reduce it and allocate more funds to the development project," said Governor Lee Kinyanjui adding, "our workforce is bloated because we inherited most of our staff from the national and local governments."

The allocation of Sh1.5billion development funds in the health department will see the completion and construction of new health facilities in Bahati, Rongai, Njoro, Molo, Elburgon, Naivasha, Subukia, Mai Mahiu, and Olenguruone.

The approved estimates will usher in the City status and Sh1.5billion has been allocated to the Treasury department, an equivalent of 6.6 per cent of the total budget and Sh503million has been allocated for various development projects.

The county budget will also be funded by grants from donors including DANIDA (Sh23.2million), World Bank National Agricultural and Rural inclusive growth projects (NARIGP) at a tune of Sh269.5million, Kenya Devolution Support Programme (Sh120million) and Conditional Fund-Leasing of Medical Equipment at Sh153million.

The Infrastructure department has been allocated a total Sh2.7billion out of which Sh2.3billion will be spent on development projects and top on the agenda will be funding of the Boresha Barabara programme.

The county Assembly has been allocated Sh1.5billion, Education, Vocational Training, ICT and e-Government has been allocated a total of Sh1.5billion and ShSh670 million will go to development expenditure.

The critical Agriculture department has been allocated a total of Sh1.3billion and Sh751million will go towards revitalising the sector that is the backbone of the county economy and feeds a population of more than2million people.

Water, Environment and Natural Resources has been allocated Sh1.4billion and Sh1.1billion will go towards development projects, Public Service, Training and Devolution has been allocated a total of Sh939.1million but only Sh85million has been set aside for development projects.

The Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor has been allocated a total of Sh450.3million out of which Sh106million will go towards development projects.

Trade, Industrialisation, Cooperatives and Tourism has been allocated Sh592.7million and Sh338.7million will be used on development projects while Youth, Culture, Gender, Sports and Social Services has been allocated Sh647.2million and Sh242.5million will go to development projects.

Lands, Physical Planning and Housing has been allocated Sh1.2billion and Sh1.1billion will go to development projects, Nakuru Municipality has been allocated Sh889.4million and Sh840.3million will go to development projects while Naivasha Municipality has been allocated Sh511.6million and Sh473million will be used in the development projects.