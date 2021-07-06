Group to help police officers in Nakuru deal with work-related trauma

Police officers will benefit from trauma counselling thanks to a peace organisation operating in Nakuru.

Way of Peace (Wape) has incorporated police officers and members of other uniformed forces into the peace and reconciliation programmes it offers.

The organisation says their decision was prompted by increasing cases of violence among members of the uniformed forces, including spousal murders and suicides.

Wape, which helps victims of violence in Kenya and other parts of Africa, is now offering help to police officers and others to deal with trauma and stress brought by the nature of their work.

This, Wape Executive Director Dr Allan Waihumbu said, will help reduce cases of violence.

“We are hoping to see police officers flocking to the facility to just re-energise and pour their hearts out on problems affecting them. We are certain it will help them a lot,” he said.

Post-election violence

The Christian-based organisation was founded in 2008 to respond to needs in the community following the post-election chaos of 2007/08.

Wape started its work in the former Rift Valley province, especially in the hotspots of inter-ethnic conflicts and later spread to Nakuru, Kericho, Eldoret and Kitale.

The organisation started working under the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) but later opened its doors to other denominations.

Way of Peace (Wape) Executive Director Dr Allan Waihumbu speaking at Free area Estate in Nakuru town during the official launch of House of peace, a counselling center for victims of the post poll chaos of 2007/2008.

Photo credit: Mercy Koskey | Nation Media Group

“The programme started through an initiative as a result of people who had received healing from the aftermath of the post-election violence. We are, however, open to anybody who would like to get help or would like somebody to talk to,” Dr Waihumbu said.

Wape has now opened its door to professionals, and police officers are the most targeted group due to the nature of their work.

Dr Waihumbu spoke during the launch of the House of Peace in Nakuru town.

Heal scars

More than 120,000 people have benefited directly from the programme while more than five million have indirectly gained in the nine years of its existence.

One beneficiary of Wape programmes is Joyce Sheri, a victim of the post-election violence in which hundreds were killed and property worth millions of shillings was destroyed.

She said the programme has helped her deal with the scars of the period.

The 49-year-old former resident of Kosilai in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said she is lucky to be alive to tell the story of pain and anguish, which is still fresh in her mind.

She said she learnt about Wape in 2012 through a training session organised at her local church and decided to join, saying it has greatly helped her to heal and she has forgiven her tormentors.