Group empowering abused women in Nakuru slums during Covid-19

As she cuddles her baby in her single room at Kwa Murogi slums in the Free Area in Nakuru East Ms Hellen Kamau nurses an injury on her left hand.

Her next-door neighbour Ms Millicent Akumu has just reported to the nearby police station sexual abuse of her daughter who is a Form Two student.

These are just a few women who have been subjected to sexual violence and abuse during the curfew imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was thinking of committing suicide after my husband attacked me with a knife after I asked him to give me money to buy food and pay our six months house rent arrears," says Ms Kamau.

However, this may become a thing of the past as a local non-governmental organisation has started empowerment projects targeting women in the slums.

"We have started helping the abused women start income-generating projects by mobilising them to come together and start table banking," said Ms Fedelis Wambui Karanja, the executive director of Young Africa Women Initiative (YAWI).

Ms Karanja said her organisation works with financial lenders such as savings cooperative societies to help abused women access cheap loans.

"Most of the abused women have never taken loans and we want them to join the women groups where they can access the loans," she added.

Apart from helping them start income-generating projects, the organization has been offering the women psychosocial support and counselling services.

"Before I joined this organisation I wanted to procure an abortion but after YAWI official spoke to me I changed my mind and I'm happy I kept the pregnancy," said another young woman.

"We aim to provide vulnerable women survivors of violence in the slums during covid-19 with the tools and resources to make them self-sufficient," said Ms Karanja.

Ms Karanja said her organisation was also empowering abused women to understand their rights.

"Through our empowerment, many vulnerable women have managed to go to court and have received justice and are no longer losing property which they have jointly bought with their husbands," said Ms Karanja.

She said some of the abused women have acquired skills such as tailoring and have been given sewing machines to start their businesses.

She said during the covid-19 period and lockdowns, many women in the slums were raped and abused and young girls were defiled and impregnated.