Group distances itself from Kedong Ranch invasion

The beneficiaries of a 4,000-acre farm at the Kedong Ranch in Naivasha have distanced themselves from a group that recently invaded the private property claiming ownership.

Speaking on behalf of the Kitet Sosion Community, secretary Mike Roka called the invaders “criminals who lack locus standi in the land matters affecting them”.

He linked the invasion to political incitement, saying those who destroyed a chain link fence at the property were not members of Kitet Sosion but came from a neighbouring county.

“We are not part of the recent agitation for a share of the Kedong Ranch, which is a private entity. Those talking of historical injustices are selfish individuals who are out to advance their personal interests,” Mr Roka said.

The intruders destroyed at least 20 metres of a perimeter fence last week before being repulsed by the police.

Mr Roka said his group was given the 4,000 acres after fighting in court for more than 20 years with managers of the ranch. The matter was settled out of court.

“We are okay with the 4,000 acres given to us by the management of the Kedong Ranch. Those agitating for additional acreage have never been our members,” he said.

He spoke as Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua cited an intelligence report that indicated the intruders were planning to invade the community land allocated to Mr Roka’s group.

“We are aware that the intruders have changed tact and are planning to invade the 4,000 acres belonging to the Kedong Ranch beneficiaries, but we have enhanced security around the vast farm,” he said.

Mr Mutua warned invaders about resorting to unlawful means to claim ownership of the privately owned land.

He said a deed of settlement signed by elected trustees and representatives of the Kitet Sosion Community was registered by the High Court, the Ministry of Lands and Kedong Ranch Limited.

“The deed of settlement acknowledged and registered with the High Court a donation of 4,000 acres to squatters residing in Kedong Ranch Limited,” he said.