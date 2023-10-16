Grieving father demands justice for son killed due to ‘mistaken identity’

Sobbing sorrowfully, Mr Peter Njoroge Wang'ombe, 47, stares at his son's fresh grave. If anyone had told him two weeks ago that his first-born son, Kevin Maina, 25, would be six feet under today, he would not have believed it.

In fact, his son was due to leave for Qatar today to take up a job in the hospitality industry - a dream that has now been extinguished.

"It is hard to believe that my eldest son is gone. May his killers never know peace and I will fight to the last drop of my blood until justice is served," says the grieving father of three.

Kevin, a budding artist, was buried on Thursday last week at his father's Nyakiambi farm in Elburgon, Molo Constituency, Nakuru County.

He died last Sunday at the Kenyatta National Hospital after sustaining serious injuries on September 28.

On the fateful night, Mr Njoroge says his son, who was known to his friends as “Kevo Dyce”, returned home late from his routine dance shows.

As Kevin was calling out to his brother asking him to open the gate for him, a group of youths chasing a boda boda operator with a pillion passenger who had stolen from them pounced on him at their gate, a few metres from Sango Stage in Umoja Innercore Estate in Nairobi.

“They attacked my son, claiming he was an associate of the boda boda operator. I was awakened by one of the tenants who informed me that my son was being attacked. I rushed to his aid but the youths fled," recalls Mr Njoroge, who is also a widower, having lost his wife a few years ago.

He embarked on a mission to save his son's life. Kevin was badly hurt. A tenant offered his car to take Kevin to the nearby Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Kevin was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital after the family was advised that the extent of his injuries required specialised treatment.

The young artiste, who loved to dance, responded well to treatment and was discharged on October 3. But, two days later, his condition worsened and he was rushed back to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he died on October 5.

"The autopsy showed that my son's skull was badly damaged. My son was not a thief. In the eight years we have lived in this area, no case of indiscipline has ever been reported to me," he said.

Mr Njoroge reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) office in Buruburu after the attack and made another report when Kevin died.

Now that Kevin has been buried, the grieving father is seeking justice for his son, who he claims was murdered.

Mr Njoroge claims that his son's killers are known and that some of them, who live not far from his house, have since fled after recording statements at Buruburu Police Station.

"Those who attacked him went and reported that they had been robbed. The police came and arrested some youths nearby for causing a disturbance while protesting against the attack on Kevin. But they were falsely accused and should be released because it is a cover-up,” he said.

"Those who reported the robbery have a hand in Kevin's death," he added.

Buruburu DCI boss Emmanuel Kipkogey told Nation investigations have been launched.

He said those who attacked Kevin and recorded a statement saying they were robbed would be questioned.

“We have learnt that this is a case of cover-up and the two people who reported the incident will be arrested. I want to assure the family that justice will be served because even the post-mortem report shows that the boy was badly beaten on the head," said Mr Kipkogey.

"For now, we are actively investigating the case and once the investigations are over, the culprits will be brought to justice," he added.