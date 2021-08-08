Governor Kinyanjui: Why I nominated Sylvia Onyango to my Cabinet

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui says he did not nominate Sylvia Achieng' Onyango to his cabinet because of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who is President Kenyatta's point man in the region, on Friday nominated Ms Onyango as the Youth, Sports and Gender executive.

"The principle of inclusivity must not be just in our manifestos. Our diversity is our strength. The over two million Nakuru residents should have a taste of the cake,” he said.

"Nakuru is the only county in Kenya where anyone from any of the country’s 47 counties can serve in any sector without being asked where they come from,” he added.

"The Luos, like any other community living in Nakuru County, must have their rightful share in my government. Nakuru is the face of national unity and that is what drives us.”

The Nakuru branch of the Orange Democratic Movement, a party led by Mr Hilton Abiola, welcomed Ms Onyango’s nomination to Governor Kinyanjui’s Cabinet.

ODM’s Nakuru secretary Hilton Abiola said Ms Onyango's nomination will tighten ODM’s ties with the ruling Jubilee Party.

"On behalf of the branch, I thank Governor Kinyanjui for fostering unity among all the communities in the county. The appointment of Ms Onyango is a clear indication that his government is ready to work with all residents irrespective of their party affiliation," said Mr Abiola.

He urged the nominee to live up to Governor Kinyanjui's vision and aspirations of uplifting the living standards of all residents.

The governor said Ms Onyango was instrumental in mentoring the youth in sports throughout her career.