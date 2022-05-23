Governor Kinyanjui’s campaign vehicle knocks down, kills two in Nakuru

Two people died and two others were seriously injured after they were knocked down by a vehicle belonging to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s campaign team.

The accident occurred on Monday mid-morning on the Free Area-Naka road in Nakuru East sub-county.

Confirming the accident, Free Area Senior Chief Stephen Macharia said the vehicle branded with Governor Kinyanjui’s campaign slogans was heading towards Nairobi before it knocked down a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger.

Chief Macharia said the two died on the spot before the vehicle swerved to the other side of the road and hit another person.

“The vehicle, which belongs to the Nakuru county government, was being driven by a lady, who sustained injuries. The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary while the survivors were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital,” said Chief Macharia.

The county government, in a statement, confirmed that the vehicle belongs to it and sent a condolence message to the families of the deceased.

The county urged road users to be cautious on the road to avoid similar accidents.