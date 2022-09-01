Governor Kihika starts replacing cabinet members, chief officers

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has started assembling her administration, a week after she was sworn in.

The Nation has learnt that she plans to replace 10 County Executive Committee members and 19 chief officers who served under former governor Lee Kinyanjui’s government.

On Tuesday, the county government advertised the positions of senior county officials in a newspaper, signalling that Ms Kihika is planning to replace them.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the County Government Act of 2012, the office of the Governor wishes to consider applications from highly qualified, results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointment into county executive and chief officer positions,” the ad said.

The county executives whose positions were advertised include Dr Immaculate Maina (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries), Frank Mwangi (Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives), Jacqueline Osoro (Public Service Management) and Joseph Kiuna (Finance and Economic Planning).

Other dockets to be filled are Education; ICT and e-government; Health Services; Youth, Sports, Culture, Gender and Social Services; Lands and Housing; Infrastructure; and Water Sanitation and Environment.

Governor Kihika also wants to replace all chief officers appointed by Mr Kinyanjui.

Those interested in the positions were advised to apply through the County Public Service Board before September 7.

“Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates before Wednesday September 7,” the ad said.

Governor Kihika is expected to make major changes in the county administration in the coming days.

A county government source told the Nation that discussions had begun on the planned changes.

Ms Kihika held her first meeting with the current cabinet earlier this week.

“She has also held meetings with other county officials, but we are yet to know the outcome,” said the source.

The Nation has learnt that loyalty will be among the key factors in the appointment of a new cabinet and other officials.

Those who were close to Ms Kihika and supported her campaign have a higher chance of being retained on the County Executive Committee.