Girl scores 371 marks despite staying out of class for a year

While candidates were busy preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams, Maybens Wairimu, a candidate at Radiance Academy, was battling a medical condition in hospital.

For the entire academic year, the 13-year-old spent her time in and out of the hospital, seeking treatment. But she has surprised everyone after scoring an impressive 371 marks.

Her father Benard Gathitu said the girl developed problems with her thyroid glands shortly after joining Standard Eight that required urgent surgery.

“The problem began immediately after she registered for KCPE, when she started feeling some pain. The school management called us and we took her to the hospital, where we discovered that she had developed goiter,” he said.

Doctors recommended surgery to remove the glands but suggested that they wait until after she finished her exams. But she was to remain at home for easier monitoring by parents and doctors.

The condition, however, worsened in the second term, prompting doctors to operate on her earlier than planned.

“She underwent a successful operation on December 17 and was discharged three days later. We took her home to recuperate as we monitored her situation,” Mr Gathitu said.

Wairimu went back to school a week later but returned home after two weeks after developing an infection.

Doctors recommended that she only take milk and reduce talking.

“It was difficult for her at the school because having a Standard Eight pupil remain silent is like a punishment. But after the doctors’ recommendation, she went back to school to sit the exams,” Mr Gathitu said.

The school, he said, would send revision materials to Wairimu in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

She revised with a lot of difficulty but was determined to pass her exams.

He said the family was ready for any results considering the child’s condition.

“We were surprised with the results because we never expected that after staying for a whole year out of class she could perform that well. As a father, I am very proud of her as she has made the whole family happy,” he said.

Wairimu could not hide her joy when she spoke to the Nation. She said the past year was one of the most challenging periods of her life.

She grappled with a regular fever, headaches and loss of appetite that saw her lose much weight and dented her self-esteem.

“I thank my parents and teachers for supporting and motivating me to hold on and not to give up. During the exams I only made sure that I did my best,” she said.

Even though her initial target was 400 marks, she was elated to score 371 marks to emerge among the top at school and in the country.

Her dream is to join Kenya High School and study law in college.

Radiance Academy headteacher Mercy Kibe said Wairimu was a hardworking and obedient girl who used to perform well before she fell sick.

Ms Kibe said Wairimu was among the top pupils at the school, which posted improved performance compared with the previous year.

The school had a mean score of 362 marks, with 10 pupils attaining 400 marks and above.