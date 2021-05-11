School in Gilgil mourns two teachers killed in road crash

Joseph Njeka and his wife Mercy Wangari

Mr Joseph Njeka and his wife Mercy Wangari, both teachers at Coulson Girls Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, who died alongside their five-year-old daughter in a road crash on May 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Macharia Mwangi

Coulson Girls Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County has been thrown into mourning after two teachers perished in a road crash on Friday night.

