Gang raids petrol station, steals Sh250,000

An eight-man gang attacked a fuel station in the Karai area of Naivasha town and stole Sh250,000.

Naivasha sub-county Deputy Police Commander Samuel Kiplong said the thugs struck at around 2.30am Monday.

He said the gangsters, who were armed with crowbars, pangas and rungus, first tied up the night watchman before holding hostage the pump attendant.

“They then proceeded to break into the strong room before carting away the day's cash,” said Mr Kiplong.

Mr Kiplong said police suspect the robbery was an “inside” job, saying the night workers had recorded a statement in connection with the theft.

“We are still probing how the thugs were able to establish where the strong room was located, but still at the initial stages of the probe,” he said.

Investigators using sniffer dogs combed the petrol station in search of clues. No one had been arrested, Mr Kiplong said.