Funeral underway for former Treasury official Tom Osinde

The funeral of slain former Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde is underway at Lord Egerton Castle in Nakuru ahead of his burial at his Ngata farm later today.

The final farewell service will be attended by family, relatives, friends, clergy and hundreds of mourners.

Osinde's wives Sarah Njeri Semiti and Susan Anjalo Mokaya and his children Olivia Mokaya, Steve Mokaya, Brenda Mokaya, Ashley Mokaya, Brandon Mokaya and Cherise Mokaya are attending the service.

Tom Osinde's relatives at his home in Ngata on July 14, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

His body was taken from Umash Funeral Home to his home in Ngata for prayers led by elders and pastors before being taken to Lord Egerton Castle where the service is being held.

At his home, only close family members were allowed inside the compound.

After the prayers, the body was taken to Lord Egerton Castle for public service. The service is being conducted by the Ngata Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Pallbearers carry the coffin containing the body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

A memorial service for the late Osinde was held at the New Sanctuary, Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi on Thursday, ahead of today's burial.

Osinde was reported missing by his family and his body was recovered from River Kuja days later.

The body is believed to have remained at a mortuary in Migori for seven days without the knowledge of his distraught family, who had intensified their search for him.

Mourners during Tom Osinde's funeral. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's homicide squad are interrogating a farm labourer, Julius Mogoi, who has confessed to killing his boss.

He has confessed to senior detectives that he was hired to kill his boss.

Last week, an autopsy report by the government's chief pathologist, Johansen Oduor, revealed that Osinde was slashed to death.

Homicide detectives from the Forensic and Crime Scene Analysis Unit have visited his home in Ngata several times, as well as Kisii and Migori, where his body was found.

Osinde was last seen alive at his home before his mysterious disappearance on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Osinde was a brother of the late Ambassador Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President William Ruto (now President).