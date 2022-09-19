Friend of slain Menengai Oilers player recounts how he survived attack

When Mr Ibrahim Otieno counts his blessings, the gift of being alive tops his list, having survived a gang attack that claimed his friend's life earlier this month.

Mr Otieno was with Menengai Oilers rugby player Anthony Kibet when they were accosted and attacked by three assailants riding on a motorcycle in Pistis, Nakuru Town West sub-county.

Mr Kibet died in the attack. Mr Otieno, 30, survived with a stab wound in his lower abdomen and stayed in hospital for two weeks. He is still baffled that he survived and is grateful to be alive.

Mr Kibet was stabbed once in the left side of his abdomen. He was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On the morning of that fateful day, Mr Otieno said, he was with Mr Kibet at the Nakuru ASK showground for training and later took lunch together.

In the evening, they joined other teammates at the clubhouse to watch a rugby match, which ended at 3.30pm. It started raining, prompting him to go back to his house to get a sweater.

Mr Kibet remained behind to watch a football match, and the two promised each other to link up later at Mr Otieno's house.

They met up at Mr Otieno’s house at 8.30pm with another friend. The two later left for Mr Kibet’s house in Kenlands but without the third friend.

“When they came to my house, I offered them food but they declined. Kibet said that he wanted meat but I had prepared ugali and vegetables. We went to a nearby butchery, purchased meat and proceeded to his house,” he said.

“On our way, we met Kibet's friends (two women) but they were in a hurry. They told Kibet they would meet later and we proceeded to the house.

“At the home, there was no electricity and so we cooked with the help of lighting from our phones’ spotlights and then we ate as we cracked jokes.

“It was a vibrant evening and I didn't know that was our last time together.”

At 10pm, a woman called Mr Kibet requesting to be picked up, but Mr Otieno was hesitant to leave the house, citing insecurity in the area, but Mr Kibet insisted that they go.

On their way back to the house, he said, a motorbike that had three occupants passed them but did not stop. A few seconds later, it returned and Mr Otieno and Mr Kibet became suspicious.

Mr Otieno said the assailants alighted and confronted them, stabbing him and Mr Kibet and leaving the woman unhurt.

“I just heard Kibet screaming that they had stabbed him. I struggled with the one who was holding me, and I got a chance to escape. I intended to call for help, but they followed me. Luckily there was a drainage ditch.

Joseph Ouma, brother to Ibrahim Otieno who survived a gang attack in Nakuru that left a Menengai Oilers player Anthony Kibet dead Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

“As I hid, I felt some pain and I touched my abdomen, only to realise that I had also been stabbed. I could hear them asking themselves where I had gone, but after failing to locate me they left," he said.

He got out of the ditch and went back to try to help Mr Kibet. Meanwhile, neighbours who had heard Mr Kibet scream got out of their houses and took the two to separate hospitals.

“Later, as I was receiving treatment, I was told that Kibet had succumbed to the stab wounds,” he said.

Mr Otieno said he had known Mr Kibet for more than 15 years. Their paths crossed in primary school and the friendship grew though they joined different high schools. The bond grew even stronger when they joined the same college.

He started playing rugby at a tender age when his father was an employee of the Nakuru Athletics Club. Mr Kibet, on the other hand, played for his school’s rugby club.

The two were later signed by the Menengai Oilers rugby club, where Mr Otieno played position 12 before taking a break a year ago, while Mr Kibet played position 13 until his demise.

Mr Otieno remembered his longtime friend as a humble, hardworking and generous man and a team player who had no personal grudges.

He said Mr Kibet dreamt of joining the Kenya Sevens national rugby team in order to help his mother and siblings but his life was cut short by his killers.

Mr Otieno recalled the last game they played together before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, saying it was a tight game but they emerged in position one at the end.

"We used to go for games outside the county. We would choose our rooms next to each other,” he said.

“He was more than a friend to me; he was like my brother. We made memories together that week we were together. I didn’t know it was our last time together. I will miss him a lot.

"I remember the pain I felt when I was told that my friend had passed on. But I could not attend his burial, because I was still in the hospital. I was discharged a day after his burial."

Mr Otieno urged speedy investigations and the arrest of the assailants so that the Kibet family can get justice.

“He bled profusely. They were taken rounds before he was eventually taken to hospital,” he said.

“He was taken to more than three police stations to report [the attack] but each claimed that the incident did not occur in their jurisdiction. Maybe he could have been saved.”

Mr Otieno’s brother, Mr Joseph Okumu, said their family is happy that he survived though he was still in a critical condition.